Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $59,796,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $48,324,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 119 shares of company stock worth $160,092 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,447.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,364.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,343.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

