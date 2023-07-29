Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

MRRTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

About Marfrig Global Foods

(Get Free Report)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.