Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

