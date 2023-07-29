Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.11 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.11 EPS.

MANH traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.42. The company had a trading volume of 323,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,589. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

