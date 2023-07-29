Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNXXF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 42,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,539. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

