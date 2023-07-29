Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.11 or 1.00021223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.