Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 42599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Malvern International Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

