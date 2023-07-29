Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.