Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of MX stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
