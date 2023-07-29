Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.09 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.09 million and $472,635.84 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

