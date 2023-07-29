Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 425966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

