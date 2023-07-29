Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 652,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 136,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $65.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

