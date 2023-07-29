Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Down 3%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Approximately 214,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 876,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

Made Tech Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.14 million and a PE ratio of -1,550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Transactions at Made Tech Group

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Rory Peter MacDonald bought 897,507 shares of Made Tech Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £152,576.19 ($195,635.58). Insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

