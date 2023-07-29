Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 12,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.
Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
