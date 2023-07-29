Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 820,172 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

PBR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 10,642,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,924,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

