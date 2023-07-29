Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,420,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,374,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.