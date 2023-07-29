LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

LPLA traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.85. 1,562,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,908. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

