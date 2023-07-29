LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $17.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $226.85 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

