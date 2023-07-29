Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $114,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.05. The stock had a trading volume of 899,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

