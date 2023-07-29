Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 55,540 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,540 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $293,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. 2,304,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

