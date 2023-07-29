Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,655 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of American Express worth $71,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. 2,925,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.