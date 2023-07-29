Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $62.40 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,998 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $62,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 95,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 100.4% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 360,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 1,668,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

