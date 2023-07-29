Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $68,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.