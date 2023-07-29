Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 9,112 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $196,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.15.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,386. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

