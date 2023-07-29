Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $144,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 138,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $354.05. 728,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,980 shares of company stock worth $14,789,852. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.