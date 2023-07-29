Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 406,540 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 573.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 406,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $164,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.78. 6,428,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

