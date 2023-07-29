Loop Capital Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $142.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

