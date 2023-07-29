Loop Capital Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $128.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

CCK stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

