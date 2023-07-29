Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 4,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$50.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds interest in the Adumbi project, which is located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

