Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 108.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

L traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,208. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

