Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.70 and its 200-day moving average is $465.21. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.