LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.40. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 12,765 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.