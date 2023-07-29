Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 235.63%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. 12,572,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
