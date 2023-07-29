Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 235.63%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. 12,572,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

