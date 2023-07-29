Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LAD traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $306.61. 260,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average is $251.52. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

