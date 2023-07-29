Litecoin Cash Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $252.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,324,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,289,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00310957 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $248.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
