Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.85. 15,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 11,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56.
About Liontown Resources
Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liontown Resources
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.