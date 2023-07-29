Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 33,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 249,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$164.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

