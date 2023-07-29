Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $388.71. 1,444,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $391.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.