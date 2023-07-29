Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.40. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 149,329 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.
In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares in the company, valued at $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
