Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.40. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 149,329 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares in the company, valued at $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.