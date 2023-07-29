Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,903.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 121.8% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 399,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

