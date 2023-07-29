Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

