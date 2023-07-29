Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $6.19. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 82,342 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.