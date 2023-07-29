Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 137,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 45,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

