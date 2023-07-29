Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 424,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 392,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,327. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

