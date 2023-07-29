Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 481,567 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

