Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,051,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $79.20. 141,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.