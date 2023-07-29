Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,864 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,864 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walmart by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

