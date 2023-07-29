Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,463 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,463 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

