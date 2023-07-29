Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

