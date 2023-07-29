Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

