Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.32. 1,371,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,287. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day moving average of $505.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

